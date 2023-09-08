DIGHTON — A federal judge has denied local Air National Guard member Jack D. Teixeira’s request for release pending trial for allegedly leaking military secrets, agreeing with prosecutors that Teixeira poses a danger to the community and a threat to national security.
Teixeira, 21, appealed a federal magistrate’s ruling to detain him after his April 13 arrest. But Judge Indira Talwani last week denied his request to be released on bail to the custody of his father, according to court papers.
Teixeira, a 2020 Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School graduate who became a cyber-defense operations journeyman in the Guard, has pleaded not guilty to six counts of willful retention and transmission of national defense information.
Prosecutors say he is responsible for the one of the largest leaks of national security information in the country’s history and argued he should be held without bail pending his trial.
He allegedly leaked sensitive government secrets — including ones about the Russian war in Ukraine — on an online platform popular with gamers, and shared information with someone he knew was in a foreign country.
Teixeira also allegedly engaged in violent rhetoric online, searched government databases for reports on mass killings, made comments supporting a terrorist attack at the World Cup and had an “unhealthy obsession with firearms,” prosecutors argued.
In her 16-page ruling, the judge said some aspects of Teixeira’s background favored release. He has no prior criminal record, has a supportive family and did not flee when learning he was a suspect in the leak, she wrote.
But the judge sided with prosecutors, saying they have a strong case against him and shared the prosecution’s concern about the potential danger if he was released.
She shared the prosecution’s concern about Teixeira’s rhetoric and interest in weaponry, noting his gun locker contained not only handguns and shotguns, but also a high-capacity weapon and a gas mask.
“The court recognizes that Teixeira has never acted on or been accused of acting on any of his threats of violence,” the judge wrote.
“Nonetheless, the court cannot ignore Teixeira’s documented interest in mass shootings, his expressed desire for violence when communicating on social media, and his ability to carefully marshal his words when seeking to convince others to trust him,” Indira wrote.
While Teixeira’s lawyers had proposed limits on his use of the internet, the judge said she was concerned his military training gave him the skills to circumvent any technological restrictions that release conditions might impose.
The judge said “internet access leaves open the risk of further destruction of evidence. Teixeira’s statements regarding mass violence also leave open the risk that he could further disclose classified information without regard to the harm that may cause.”
The judge said she had no faith Teixeira would obey court orders if released, noting he broke signed agreements about handling classified documents and disregarded the warnings when he accessed material without authorization.
Teixeira’s lawyers had argued that he posed no danger, saying he would not financially ruin his family or “become a lifelong fugitive” by fleeing the country if he is let out of jail pending trial.
They also compared his case with that of the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump. They noted prosecutors did not ask for the pretrial detention of Trump or an aide, both of whom are also charged with violating the Espionage Act.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.