Leaked Documents Investigation
The criminal complaint against Jack Teixeira, the 21-year-old Massachusetts Air National Guardsman and Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School graduate who is accused in the leak of highly classified military documents.

 Jon Elswick / Associated Press

DIGHTON — A federal judge has denied local Air National Guard member Jack D. Teixeira’s request for release pending trial for allegedly leaking military secrets, agreeing with prosecutors that Teixeira poses a danger to the community and a threat to national security.

Teixeira, 21, appealed a federal magistrate’s ruling to detain him after his April 13 arrest. But Judge Indira Talwani last week denied his request to be released on bail to the custody of his father, according to court papers.

