DIGHTON — A registered nurse faces federal charges that she tampered with the medication of an elderly Alzheimer’s patient while employed at a local nursing home.
Marietta Strickland, 61, of Dighton, was charged Monday in U.S. District Court in Boston with one count of tampering with oxycodone, which is used for pain relief, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.
According to court documents, while working as a registered nurse at Dighton Care and Rehabilitation Center, Strickland allegedly tampered with three blister card packages of oxycodone prescribed to an 89-year-old hospice patient.
The patient suffered from Alzheimer’s disease, severe dementia and breast cancer, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
To avoid detection, Strickland allegedly replaced the stolen Oxycodone pills with other prescription drugs disguised to look like Oxycodone.
As a result, the victim was deprived of her prescribed Oxycodone for more than two months and ingested at least 77 unnecessary prescription tablets, according to the U.S, Attorney.
The charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.