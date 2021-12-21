DIGHTON — A registered nurse was sentenced to 15 months in prison Monday for tampering with the pain medication of an elderly Alzheimer’s patient while employed at a local nursing home.
Marietta Strickland, 61, of Dighton, was also sentenced in U.S. District Court in Boston to three years of probation after she completes her prison sentence, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
She pleaded guilty in October 2020 to one count of tampering with oxycodone, which is used for pain relief.
According to court documents, Strickland was working at Dighton Care and Rehabilitation Center when she tampered with three blister card packages of oxycodone prescribed to an 89-year-old hospice patient.
The patient suffered from Alzheimer’s disease, severe dementia and breast cancer.
Strickland replaced the stolen oxycodone pills with other prescription drugs disguised to look like oxycodone, prosecutors said.
As a result, the victim was deprived of her pain medication for more than two months and ingested at least 77 unnecessary prescription tablets.
Strickland had no prior criminal record and was a nurse for 35 years.
The mother and grandmother struggled with addiction for eight years after taking medication for chronic pain, according to court records.
Prosecutors recommended a sentence of just over four years while her lawyer, Mark Shea of Cambridge, recommended three years’ probation with home confinement.
