DIGHTON — The police chief was placed on administrative leave and a reserve police officer was suspended after both were charged in a federal indictment with insider trading Thursday.
Selectmen met in emergency session voted unanimously to place Police Chief Shawn P. Cronin on administrative leave, according to a press release from the town.
The chief has been in the post for about a year.
The board then voted unanimously to name Administrative Sgt. George Nichols as acting chief of police. Nichols then immediately suspended reserve Officer Joseph Dupont, 44 of Rehoboth, according to authorities.
Earlier on Thursday, Cronin, Dupont and two of their friends and a fifth individual were indicted in connection with an alleged insider trader scheme, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of New York.
The charges were related to the acquisition of Portola Pharmaceuticals by Alexion Pharmaceuticals in 2020 when Dupont was a vice president at the company and was informed of its acquisition of Portola on Jan. 31, 2020, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
Alexion is a Boston-based AstraZeneca subsidiary that focuses on creating drugs to treat rare diseases.
Cronin, Dupont and their friends allegedly made more than $2.2 million by illegally trading Portola stocks based on knowledge of the acquisition before it was made public, the U.S. Attorney said.
The defendants face a separate civil complaint filed by the Security and Exchange Commission which says Cronin received $72,000 in the alleged scheme.
The U.S. attorney’s office said Dupont allegedly told Cronin, a childhood friend, of the acquisition in April 2020 when Cronin was a sergeant. Cronin, allegedly with Dupont’s help, allegedly purchased shares and options of Portola stock.
In the press release, the board of selectmen said they called the emergency session as they were “facing circumstances that could not be reasonably anticipated.”
The declined any other comment “as this is a personnel matter.”