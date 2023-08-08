DIGHTON — Police Chief Shawn P. Cronin, who has been on administrative leave, is one of four cops just added to a state list of officers not certified to work.
The Consolidated List of Officer Certification Status now includes Cronin on the suspended list, the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) commission announced Tuesday.
In late June, selectmen placed Cronin on administrative leave after the chief and a reserve officer were charged in a federal indictment alleging insider trading.
Cronin has been chief since July 2022.
Administrative Sgt. George Nichols is acting chief.
Nichols suspended Reserve Officer Joseph Dupont, 44, of Rehoboth for his alleged involvement in the insider trading scheme.
Cronin, Dupont, two of their friends and a fifth individual were indicted on charges related to the acquisition of Portola Pharmaceuticals by Alexion Pharmaceuticals in 2020, when Dupont was a vice president at the company.
Alexion is a Boston-based AstraZeneca subsidiary that focuses on creating drugs to treat rare diseases.
The defendants allegedly made more than $2.2 million by illegally trading Portola stocks based on knowledge of the acquisition before it was made public, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
The defendants face a separate civil complaint filed by the Security and Exchange Commission that says Cronin received $72,000 in the alleged scheme.
Dupont allegedly told Cronin, a childhood friend, of the acquisition in April 2020 when Cronin was a sergeant. Cronin, with Dupont’s help, allegedly purchased shares and options of Portola stock.
A person cannot be hired or employed as a law enforcement officer in Massachusetts without POST certification.
An officer is not certified if they haven’t met all recertification requirements, have failed to complete the required training, is out on excused leave, or has a disciplinary matter.
There are 39 officers on the suspended list.
The POST Commission is directed by statute to suspend the certification of an officer who is arrested, charged or indicted for a felony and will revoke the certification of an officer who is convicted of a felony.
The POST Commission was established as part of a 2020 criminal justice reform law to improve public safety and increase trust between members of law enforcement in Massachusetts communities.