DIGHTON — Police are investigating vandalism to athletic fields at Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School.
Dighton Police on Sunday morning received a report of damage to the high school softball field and junior varsity baseball field, which also serves as the high school’s football practice field.
It appeared a vehicle had done “donuts” on the fields, causing deep ruts in the grass, sometime Saturday, police said.
“This year has been filled with many difficulties for students already, and now this act of vandalism will cause a delay in the district’s highly anticipated athletics season,” Police Chief Robert MacDonald said. “We encourage anyone with information pertaining to this incident to contact us as soon as possible.”
Anyone who believes they may have information about this incident is asked to call the Dighton Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 508-669-4500 or speak with School Resource Officer Michael Marshall.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted online: https://dightonpolice.com/contact-us/anonymous-tip/.
