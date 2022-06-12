The sky was blue with puffy white clouds drifting by in a balmy breeze as more than 160 Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School graduates trooped across a grassy stage, the football field, to get their diplomas on Saturday afternoon in an approximately 75-minute ceremony.
There were 176 graduates in all, but some couldn’t make the ceremony.
The stands at the D-R Falcons Football Stadium, a “majestic stadium” as Superintendent Anthony Azar called it, were packed with moms and dads, brothers and sisters, friends and relatives.
The crowd burst into a roar when the graduating class paraded in to take their seats to a processional played by the school band.
The police presence was heightened for the ceremony after threatening language was found on bathroom wall in the school on Tuesday and live bullets were found in a boys’ bathroom on Wednesday of last week.
But the ceremony went off without a hitch.
The students were happy and the crowd was happy.
Well, there was one little hitch.
One student commandeered the microphone just after receiving his diploma and said “Warriors in seven.”
He was referring to the NBA’s Golden State Warriors who are locked in battle with the Boston Celtics for the league championship.
The series is tied 2-2 with at least two games to be played and maybe three.
That comment elicited some good-natured boos from the crowd.
Oh, and there was another little hitch.
When Azar spoke, he noted that the scoreboard, which was lighted for the ceremony, showed that the Falcons were behind by two points, which was a mystery to him until it was explained that 20-22 score was a tribute to the Class of 2022 and not the score of a non-existent game.
Some graduates in their green and gold gowns plodded across the grassy stage, some strode, some ambled and some danced to accept the document proving that they had completed the task they started four years ago.
Some of the girls decorated their caps with flowers, and some, boys and girls, had words, which couldn’t be read from a distance, printed on them.
The caps were, as tradition dictates, flung into the air once the tassels were moved from the right side to the left and they were officially declared graduates.
A couple of confetti guns popped amongst the students showering them with brightly colored bits of paper.
They were all celebrating and looking forward to the next chapter of their lives and seemed ready to follow the class motto first uttered by Grandma Moses.
“Life is what we make it, always has been, always will be …”
And the class song “Carry On” was a fitting inspirational message for a class which overcame obstacles unknown to others.
The singing of it by the senior chorus prompted rhythmic clapping by their classmates.
It was not always easy as Jillian Pestana, president of the Class of 2022, noted.
“COVID kept us home,” she said. “It wasn’t until our junior year that we found a home at D-R.”
And that junior year was only half a year.
“Thank you for your support at this pivotal moment of our lives,” she told the crowd.
Salutatorian Graeme Sullivan described the Class of 2022 as a class of “doers.”
And that was needed because COVID-19 nearly killed the activities, clubs, sports and other events that makes high school — well, high school.
“We hit the ground running,” he said of the senior year.
It was the year to re-establish the activities of the school and encourage other classes to participate — to get the school up and running again.
“We did what were asked, we did what we needed to do and we did what we wanted to do,” he said.
Class essayist Kylie Antonio also noted the class wasn’t able to fully return until the senior year.
Basically a year and a half had been cut from the usual routine of high school. That’s a lot to miss.
But the class overcame.
“The next chapter won’t be as scary because we know we can do it,” she said. “Go out there and make the best of your life.”
And class valedictorian Alexander Tomellini noted that despite COVID-19 and the chaos it caused, many of the schools sports teams won championships.
And he left the class with a quote from Dr. Seuss.
“You have brains in your heads and feet in your shoes, you can steer yourself in any direction you choose …”
And they were off.