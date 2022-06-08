DIGHTON -- Police and school officials placed Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High on lockdown for the second time in two days Wednesday after a student reported finding two rounds of live ammunition in a boys bathroom.
"At this time police do not believe there is a specific, credible threat or danger to the school community," officials said in a news release.
Police from Dighton and Rehoboth responded to the school shortly after 9:30 a.m. after the student reported finding the ammunition, according to the release.
The school was placed in lockdown and K-9 units from the Rehoboth, Dartmouth, Fall River and Providence police departments responded to the scene along with a K-9 unit from the Bristol County Sheriff's Office.
The dogs and officers searched the school but did not find any other suspicious material.
Officials lifted the lockdown approximately three hours later, but, to add to the stress of the day, a faulty smoke detector sounded an alarm, forcing an evacuation of students from the building.
"A police presence was with students outside of the building at all times until students and staff were allowed to safely return to the building about 20 minutes later," school officials said.
It was the second lockdown for the school in two days and the third in the area in which officials responded to perceived threats.
D-R Regional went into lockdown Tuesday morning after some threatening language was found on a bathroom wall at the school, but police determined the threat was not credible.
Multiple agencies assisted with sweeping rooms while students and staff were told to “shelter in place.”
Police are currently investigating whether Tuesday's and Wednesday's incidents are related.
On Monday, Norfolk police and school officials responded to alleged violent threats made by a male juvenile outside of the Freeman-Kennedy School.
At about 4 p.m., a staff member at the school allegedly witnessed and overheard the juvenile making the threats after approaching students who were outside the school.
Staff members immediately led all students inside and contacted Norfolk police, who quickly identified the juvenile and contacted him and his parents soon after. The investigation of that incident is ongoing.
All of the incidents come against the background of schools nationwide being been on heightened alert due to the recent mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas that killed 19 students and two teachers.