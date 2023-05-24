REHOBOTH — Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School Principal Gail DeCecco has submitted her resignation after just one year in the position.

“Unfortunately, the DRRHS principal has chosen to leave us after this school year,” Superintendent Bill Runey said in an email. “It is a loss for our community as she has accomplished a great deal in just one year at the helm. She is leaving DR a better place than she found it.”