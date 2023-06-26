REHOBOTH — Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School is getting a new principal.
Jacqueline Ash, who has been an administrator in the Pawtucket school system, has been appointed to the position after an extensive search, Superintendent Bill Runey announced Monday.
Ash, who most recently was principal of Shea High School in Pawtucket, is replacing Gail DeCecco, who in May submitted her resignation after just one year on the job.
The changeover officially takes place July 1.
“We are honored to welcome Dr. Jacqueline Ash as the next principal of our high school,” Runey said.
The Screening Committee enthusiastically supports her appointment as principal, and their endorsement was validated in the finalist round of interviews, he said.
“Her years of experience as an educator and a principal make her a great fit to take DRRHS to new heights,” Runey said. “Dr. Ash’s engaging, communicative, and collaborative leadership style will be a great fit for our #WeAreDR community, especially in this crucial period of transition.”
Ash has spent her entire 34-year career in Pawtucket as a teacher, elementary and middle school principal, and most recently as high school principal.
Formerly a finalist for Rhode Island Principal of the Year, Ash brings a student-focused approach to DR, Runey said.
Having experience with Career and Technical Education programs at Shea, which D-R Regional High School has, rounds out her credentials, the superintendent said.
“It is an honor and a privilege to become a member of the Dighton-Rehoboth community of learners,” Ash said. “I am looking forward to working with our administrative team, our teachers, our families, and most importantly, with our students as we continue to build a collective vision for student success.”
DeCecco is a former Rehoboth student and was an assistant principal at the high school for several years before becoming principal.
“She has accomplished a great deal in just one year at the helm,” Runey said. “She is leaving DR a better place than she found it.”
DeCecco had replaced John Gould, who was principal for five years.