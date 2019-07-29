REHOBOTH — Residents are invited to a public forum Tuesday to discuss the ongoing Dighton-Rehoboth school budget problems.
The school committee forum is scheduled to run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
There will be a financial presentation from Tracy Novick of the Massachusetts Association of School Committees.
There will also be a question and answer session.
Residents will be deciding whether the schools get $559,000 to save athletics and several positions at a special election, the date which hasn’t been set.
An overwhelming majority of a record 1,025 residents who attended a July 16 special town meeting agreed to the recommendation of town officials for the election.
Voters will face a request for a tax hike to override state tax levy limiting law Proposition 2 1/2 at the election.
Meanwhile, a group has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise $15,000 to help preserve sports and other extracurricular activities.
For more information, visit www.gofundme.com/f/drrsd-fall-activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.