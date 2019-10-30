REHOBOTH — The ongoing saga with the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District budget is now up to residents of both towns.
A majority of the 461 Rehoboth residents who turned out to Tuesday’s special town meeting voted against adding $330,405 more to the school budget.
That outcome now leads to a district-wide meeting Saturday involving residents of both towns.
The two-town, or “tent,” meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School off New Street in North Dighton.
Because of an expected heavy turnout, check-in is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m., with the meeting in the auditorium but overflow with video and audio of the meeting in the gymnasium.
Rehoboth residents will enter from the left side of the building near the high school main office, and Dighton residents will enter from the Dighton side near the auditorium.
Shuttle buses will be run from the elementary and middle schools as well.
Despite three town meetings — the annual town meeting, a special town meeting in July and Tuesday night’s session — Rehoboth has yet to approve a regional school budget.
The district, under state Department of Education guidance, has been operating under a temporary budget based on last year’s spending and some state-supported increases.
That funding avoided canceling school sports and other extracurricular activities and led to the restoration of four administrative positions.
After weeks of at times heated debate and frequent contact with Rehoboth and state education officials, regional school board members in September voted for a reduced budget, which was a compromise agreement with Rehoboth selectmen.
An additional $330,405 was requested at Tuesday’s meeting instead of the original $558,797 sought.
School committee members bridged the gap by identifying an additional $282,000 in reductions.
The remaining $330,405 would have been funded through a $214,000 reduction to town departments along with increased state aid, increased revenue, and reserve funds. Selectmen maintained the town department reductions would not adversely affect town services.
While finance committee members supported the department reductions that voters backed, they didn’t back the extra money for the school system for a multitude of reasons.
And voters Tuesday sided with the finance committee and opposed the compromise, negating the need for town budget reductions.
A hangup was an additional $60,000 that school officials said the state was requiring from Rehoboth, but town officials disputed that.
Rehoboth’s assessment from the school district comes in at $19.36 million while Dighton’s is $10.54 million, with state aid kicking in the remainder of the $45 million school budget for the fiscal year that started July 1.
The compromise between selectmen and school officials canceled a special election to request a tax hike through a Proposition 2 1/2 override. A record turnout of just over 1,000 voters at the special town meeting in July voted to support that election route.
