The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District plans to use $4.2 million from a key reserve fund boosted by savings during the pandemic to reduce assessments to the two towns.
Along with state aid, the annual school budget is funded locally by assessments or charges to Rehoboth and Dighton, based on enrollment.
Other unanticipated funds are being earmarked to improve school security, school officials said.
The school district this week was notified that the state Department of Revenue has certified the amount in its “excess and deficiency” account as of July 1, 2021 was $5.74 million.
Of that amount, $3.44 million will be applied to reduce the current fiscal year’s assessments, school officials said.
Rehoboth will see a reduction of $2.2 million, and Dighton one of $1.2 million.
“This reimbursement represents the fiscal impact to the district of the federal, state and district’s COVID-19 response” over the previous budget year, Superintendent Anthony Azar said in a press release.
The district realized savings of $1.3 million as a result of curtailed operations, and lower energy and health insurance costs, Azar said.
“Students during FY2021 were forced to stay home and access their education via Chromebook remotely, which resulted in significantly lower operating costs, including reduced transportation costs and lower energy costs,” Azar said.
On top of those savings, school administrators decided to postpone standard purchases while in a COVID-19 remote/hybrid shutdown.
“As a direct result, both the regional school district and the two member towns will benefit financially,” Azar said.
The district also saw increased revenues last budget year of roughly $4.4 million from federal and state sources.
“While it was impossible to anticipate these economic events when the FY2021 budget preparation was underway in early 2020, Massachusetts General Law provides for the return of windfall savings to the member towns,” Azar said.
The school system tries to keep up to 5% of its budget in the reserve account.
Of $2.3 million that would remain, school official propose tapping the fund for another $750,000 to reduce town assessments for the budget year starting July 1.
“The COVID savings represented by the reductions to the towns’ FY22 and FY23 assessments facilitates an opportunity for the towns to prioritize the safety of their school buildings,” Azar said.
“While school safety is always a priority, the ongoing tragic events occurring on school campuses across the nation highlight the need for continued discussion and improvements regarding safety measures for our students, families and community.
“The school administration, working with local police and fire departments, plans to bring a security improvement plan forward to our school committee and to our two towns in the near future. By utilizing this one-time COVID savings, with no additional cost to our taxpayers, to enhance the necessary security of our schools, we will make our school buildings safer for all staff and students.”