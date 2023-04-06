DIGHTON — A teacher in the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District is one of only a select group of educators across the country to receive a prestigious award.
Leigh Beson, a reading specialist and former first grade teacher for more than a decade, was surprised with a Milken Educator Award at a school assembly Wednesday morning.
The teacher was singled out for identifying students strengths and needs and helping them reach their potential.
She emphasizes craft projects and collaboration that have contributed much to her students reaching grade-level expectations each school year.
Beson is the only Massachusetts Milken Award recipient this year and the first for the school district.
The awards are considered the preeminent educator awards in the country, and “Teacher Magazine” has called the program the “Oscars of Teaching.”
Massachusetts Deputy Commissioner of Education Regina Robinson helped present the award.
Beson receives a check for $25,000 to be used as she chooses. Beson, who has four children including a three-month-old she just returned to work from, said she likely will put the money away for their higher education.
As an awardee, Beson also gets an all-expenses paid trip to Los Angeles later this month, where all the winners will meet and discuss how they can enhance elementary and secondary education.
Superintendent Bill Runey calls Beson one of the district’s “outstanding teachers.”
The Milken Educator Awards program provides unrestricted grants of $25,000 to U.S. teachers deemed highly successful with a bright outlook for accomplishing even more in coming years.
Created in 1985 by education reformer and philanthropist Lowell Milken and first presented in 1987 by the Milken Family Foundation, the awards have been presented to over 2,600 teachers, averaging around 30 to 40 a year. This year 35 are being recognized.
The idea for the awards program started in the early 1980s when Lowell, the chairman and co-founder of the Milken Family Foundation, began exploring strategies for strengthening the education profession.
More than $140 million in funding, including over $73 million in individual $25,000 awards, has been devoted to the program, which includes professional development opportunities throughout recipients’ careers.