REHOBOTH — A Dighton woman has been arrested for allegedly driving drunk with a 13-year-old girl in the vehicle.
Shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a report of a pickup truck being driven erratically on County Street.
The pickup was seen turning north onto Route 118 and continued to the intersection with Route 44. Officer Chris Pezzuolo saw it turn east onto Route 44 and stopped it for a motor vehicle infraction, Sgt. Craig Forget said.
Pezzuolo identified the driver as Barbara Lawrence, 42, and noticed there was a juvenile female inside the truck, Forget said.
After field sobriety tests, Lawrence was arrested and charged with OUI — liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, child endangerment while OUI, marked lanes violation, and possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.
Lawrence was taken to the Rehoboth police station for booking and later released on personal recognizance. She was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Taunton District Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.