ATTLEBORO -- City Council President James J. DiLisio has decided not to make a second run for mayor in the fall.
He will instead run again for his at-large city council seat.
“After many conversations with Amy and Ryan, as a family, we have decided that I will not be running for mayor in November,” he said on Tuesday. “Thank you for your continued support and I hope I can count on your support again for this campaign.”
DiLisio lost the February special election for mayor to Cathleen DeSimone, then also a city councilor, by eight points.
The two other candidates, former city councilor John Davis got 8% and newcomer Timothy Barone got 1%.
The vote was 2,667, or 49 percent, for DeSimone; 2,279, or 41 percent, for DiLisio; 416, or 8 percent, for Davis; and 81, or 1 percent, for Barone.
Turnout was 16.5 percent for the special election, which was held during a snowstorm.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
