ATTLEBORO — City voters now have a third choice in the upcoming special election for mayor triggered by Paul Heroux’s election as Bristol County Sheriff.
City council president Jay DiLisio announced his run for the corner office Monday morning in an email to The Sun Chronicle.
“I envision unlimited possibilities for the city of Attleboro and its residents,” he said. “It is with that optimism that I officially announce my candidacy to be the next mayor of Attleboro.”
DiLisio, 46, joins at-large city councilor Cathleen DeSimone, 56, and former city councilor John Davis, 57, in the race for the top job in the city.
“Over the years, I have gained a fundamental understanding of what is important to the residents of this city. What they expect from their elected officials and their mayor,” DiLisio said in the email.
“Leadership changes can be difficult for the residents and city workers, but change can bring fresh perspectives and ideas. It takes strong and steady leadership to navigate all that comes with change. I will offer that leadership as mayor," he said
DiLisio touted his leadership skills.
“Attleboro needs a mayor that is a proven leader,” he said. “I am that leader. In my role at the RMV (Registry of Motor Vehicles), I led an organization with 29 locations and 300- plus employees through Covid.”
And he said he's worked for business and the people on the council.
"As your city councilor, I have advocated for businesses in our community, I have voted to keep housing affordable and to improve quality of life in Attleboro," DiLisio said.
"As your mayor, I will work with the department heads to ensure you get the quality of service you want, need, and deserve."