ATTLEBORO — Acting Mayor Jay DiLisio has a substantial financial lead over his opponents in the mayoral campaign leading up to a Feb. 28 special election.
The election will determine who will serve out the remaining term of Paul Heroux, who resigned as mayor to become Bristol County sheriff.
DiLisio, who most recently served as city council president, has $16,602 in his campaign coffers, more than all three of his opponents combined.
City Councilor Cathleen DeSimone has $3,061 and former Councilor John Davis has $2,603 in the bank. They have both spent about $2,000.
Newcomer Timothy Barone’s filing with the state Office of Campaign and Political finance did not list any spending or fundraising.
He said after the office was closed for the day Friday that he was told his report was in compliance.
DiLisio got a big chunk of his cash from former and current city officials he served with in his nine years on the council.
Acting Council President Todd Kobus and his wife Lisa Kobus donated $1,000 each to DiLisio.
Recreation commission member Leo Johnson gave $100, building commission chairman Jack Jacobi pitched in $500, school committee member William Larson gave $500, former city clerk Stephen Withers donated $200, former city councilor Brian Kirby gave $100, and former councilor Heather Porreca donated $35.
Also, several partners of the Attleboro law firm Coogan and Smith — Paul Lorincz of Attleboro, Michael McGahan of North Attleboro and Timothy McGahan of Foxboro — each donated $100. Jacobi is also a partner of the firm.
In total, DiLisio had 80 donors as of Dec. 31.
He said he is unsure how much of an advantage campaign cash gives him, but he acknowledged it will help him pay for advertising, polls and mailings to get his message out to voters.
As for the help he is getting from other officials, he said it is indicative of the collaborative style he has employed in his time in city government that has resulted in forming strong relationships with others.
DeSimone said she had intended to self-fund her campaign and was pleasantly surprised that so many people donated to her.
“Everything else is gravy,” she said of the unexpected donations. “It’s better than I thought.”
DeSimone received 25 donations, including $1,000 from Heroux.
She also received $500 from Brent LaBlanc of Red Rock Road and $200 from Scott Koegler of Jewel Court.
DeSimone said she gave $2,000 to her own campaign at the start and added she intends to loan it up to another $5,000 to pay for mailings to voters.
Davis said he is accepting donations from friends but, “I have chosen not to take money from anyone who may want anything in return.”
He said he expects to pick up the pace of his fundraising now that he has gotten his campaign underway.
Davis is also relying heavily on his own money, kicking in $4,000. He also received $100 from former health agent Jim Mooney and $125 from retiree Karen O’Toole.
The candidates have already started spending their money, mostly on campaign signs and literature.