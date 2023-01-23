Mayoral Debate AHS
The four candidates for mayor in the special election set for Feb. 28 faced off in a debate Jan. 11 at Attleboro High School. The four candidates are, from left, Acting Mayor Jay DiLisio, 46; former city councilor John Davis, 57; Timothy Barone, 47; and current Councilor Cathleen DeSimone, 56.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO — Acting Mayor Jay DiLisio has a substantial financial lead over his opponents in the mayoral campaign leading up to a Feb. 28 special election.

The election will determine who will serve out the remaining term of Paul Heroux, who resigned as mayor to become Bristol County sheriff.