ATTLEBORO — The Catholic Diocese of Fall River has cut the ribbon on its first preschool center, a seven-classroom facility across from St. Vincent de Paul Church.
The Palm Street facility, where religious classes used to be taught, will serve youngsters from age 6 weeks to 3.9 years.
Called the Little Flower Early Learning Center, it is expected to open in a few weeks. It has 20 children signed up and is equipped to handle 70.
The center held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday with Bishop Edgar Moreia da Cunha blessing the classrooms.
Steve Perla, superintendent of schools in the diocese, said other dioceses in Massachusetts have preschool centers as part of the educational program, but this is a first for the Fall River diocese, which includes Attleboro.
He said parents and educators have been asking for more early education that are faith-based, high-quality and reasonably priced.
According to the school’s brochures, tuition is $300 a week for infants, $250 for toddlers and $200 for preschool children.
At age 4, Perla said, students can go on to a prekindergarten program in one of the area’s Catholic schools, if their parents wish.
Perla said many parents want their children taught in a faith-based environment, and faith will be incorporated into the curriculum.
Although the school has not officially opened yet, a staff of teachers has been hired and Christine Barrett has been appointed director.
“I promise to all of you I will carry on the mission of a faith-based education with love,” she told a gathering of about 25 people.
