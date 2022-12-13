SEEKONK — A priest who served at a local church more than 20 years ago is on leave while being investigated for allegations of “misconduct,” the Diocese of Fall River says.
In a press release, the diocese said the claims against the Rev. David Sharland, Y.A., do not involve a minor and are not related to his time as a parochial vicar at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Seekonk or in a similar post in New Bedford.
Sharland was ordained in Fall River in 1999 but has been ministering outside the diocese as a member of the Virginia-based Youth Apostles since 2002. Originally from Arlington, Va., he is currently listed on the organization’s website as a chaplain at Virginia Tech.
Sharland studied for the priesthood at St. John’s Seminary in Boston, served at Saint Mary’s in New Bedford for one year, and then at Our Lady of Mount Carmel.
The release said that as of last week he was placed on “administrative leave” by Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha while he’s being investigated and cannot present himself as a priest or carry out clerical duties.
The diocese did not specify what the allegations are, except to say they involved “misconduct that is inconsistent with standards of ministerial behavior.”
Sharland is the third Catholic priest with local ties this year to face unrelated allegations of misconduct.
The Rev. Michael Kuhn, who also served at St. Mary’s in the late 1990s and as a chaplain at Bishop Feehan High School, is facing a claim he had “sexually explicit” conversations with a minor. The diocese announced the case in August, placed Kuhn on its list of “credibly accused” clergy and suspended him. Kuhn has denied the claim.
Like Sharland, Kuhn was a member of Youth Apostles Institute, which describes itself on its website as a nonprofit group of “priests and laymen who work with other volunteers to inspire young people to live a Christ-like life.” It’s headquartered in McClean, Va.
Liz Garcia, communications director for Youth Apostles, said the group had posted the Fall River press release on its website and included contact information for anyone with concerns.
“We will have no further comment,” she said in an email Tuesday.
Also in August, the diocese announced the pastor of Transfiguration of Our Lord Parish in North Attleboro, the Rev. Rodney Thibault, was the subject of investigation into “alleged misconduct that is inconsistent with standards of ministerial behavior and in direct violation of the Code of Conduct for priests in the Diocese of Fall River.” A letter from da Cunha read to parishioners at Masses also made a point of stating the allegations of misconduct “do not involve a minor.”
The Fall River Diocese has not provided details on the progress of the investigation of Thibault.
According to information on a FaceBook page linked to Sharman, he became a Catholic chaplain at Virginia Tech in 2013. He had previously served as chaplain and director of campus ministry at Marymount University in Arlington, Va. Attempts to reach Sharman for comment were not successful.
His age and other details were not immediately available. On his social media page, he says he recently survived a bout of prostate cancer.
