ATTLEBORO -- People are being urged to pray together for a Bishop Feehan High School hockey player injured in a game last month.
The Catholic Diocese of Fall River has launched Prayers for AJ in February, Feehan President Tim Sullivan announced on Twitter over the weekend. A.J. Quetta, a senior on the Shamrock team, suffered what his family has described as a severe spinal cord injury during a game in Springfield.
The diocese announcement thanks people “for joining us as we surround AJ and his family with prayers. We all understand the power of prayer, whether a few minutes or an hour, it can be life changing.”
People are asked to sign up for a particular time during the month to pray for Quetta and his family and help “#AJsArmy with this perpetual prayer for healing.” AJsArmy is the group of supporters who have organized online to help the Quetta family with his ongoing recovery.
People can sign up at www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0c4fa4a72ca6f5c70-prayers1.
Scores of people had signed up by Monday to offer prayers for Quetta’s recovery.
The North Providence resident was scheduled to be transferred Monday to the Shepherd Rehabilitation Center in Atlanta, according to a statement from his family posted to his GoFundMe page. That flight has been postponed until Tuesday due to weather conditions in Atlanta, media reports say.
Quetta suffered a spinal cord injury in a Jan. 26 game against Pope Francis High School in West Springfield. According to published reports, he fell attempting a body check, striking the boards head first. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield that night, and to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston the next day where he underwent what his parents said was successful surgery.
The family said he will spend at least the next three months at Shepherd, which is considered one of the top rehabilitation hospitals in the country, specializing in the treatment of spinal cord injuries.
“We would like to thank everyone for their continued support and prayers for our son,” Anthony Quetta Sr., AJ’s father, said in the statement. “Words can’t express our steadfast appreciation to all the donors during this time. This would not be possible without all the support we have received.
“AJ realizes how awesome and incredible the support has been. He is determined to beat the odds and return to his family and friends. He is very motivated.”
The GoFundMe fundraiser organized by A.J.’s sister had raised nearly $900,000 as of Monday morning.
Various groups and individuals have already stepped up to help Quetta’s family pay for his medical care and what family and friends say will be a long period of rehabilitation. They include the Boston Bruins Foundation and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.
During the February school vacation this week, Showcase Cinema de Lux North Attleboro will be donating all ticket proceeds from Monday to Thursday to the fund set up to help with the costs of Quetta’s treatment and recovery.
A.J.’s Army is organizing a “Rainbow Fundraiser.” Aimed at clubs and sports organizations, the goal is to have the group sell raffle tickets — either in person or virtually — with the winner receiving a book of “Shamrock-themed” state lottery tickets as a prize.
The plan is to have the drawing on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, to complete the shamrock theme.
Those interested can call Mark Payson at 774-501-8011 for specifics.
The Boston Jr. Huskies will be hosting a benefit game against the Bruins Alumni on Feb. 20 at the Canton Ice House in Canton. Admission is $20 per person with proceeds going to AJ’s Army.
And on May 17 at the Cape Club of Sharon & Brook Meadow Country Club, the AJ’s Army Golf Tournament will feature the Patriot Patrick Chung, Bruins legend Ray Bourque, Miracle on Ice Captain Mike Eruzione, Red Sox alumni Curt Schilling, and more. Further details and registration will be posted soon, organizers said.
