ATTLEBORO -- It’s not often a mayor comes into office and has to hire three new department heads.
That’s what Cathleen DeSimone faced on March 13.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
ATTLEBORO -- It’s not often a mayor comes into office and has to hire three new department heads.
That’s what Cathleen DeSimone faced on March 13.
The empty slots she had to fill were personnel director, budget and administration director and council on aging director.
Now she has one more.
Lew Stevens, the director at Capron Park Zoo, announced his last day will be June 3.
Stevens’ five-year anniversary would be in September.
He said he turned 70 in January and its time to retire.
Stevens said if it hadn’t been for COVID he probably would stay on a couple of more years.
“That used up all my energy,” he said.
He’s leaving as a task force appointed by DeSimone is trying to get the zoo’s budget back on track after it ran out of cash this year.
Meanwhile DeSimone has submitted two names to the city council for approval to fill the jobs of personnel director and budget and administration director.
They are Lynn Davine and Mason Lord, respectively.
Davine is currently the human resources administrator at the Taunton Municipal Lighting Plant in Taunton.
That’s a job she’s held for the past two years and seven months.
Prior to that she was the human resources director for the city of Marlboro and before that she held the same job for the city of Taunton.
She has a juris doctor degree from New England Law School and worked for 19 years in law offices of Walter Korzeniowski in South Easton.
She graduated from North Adams State College in 1994.
Lord has been a legislative aide for Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, for two years.
He has a master’s degree in public policy from University of Massachusetts Amherst and a bachelor’s degree in political science and government, also from UMass.
He got his master’s in 2020 and his bachelor’s in 2019.
Their complete resumes were not immediately available.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.