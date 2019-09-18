The director of a job-training agency with an office in Attleboro is on paid leave after being indicted for alleged crimes connected to the mayor of Fall River.
Hildegar Camara is director of Bristol County Training Consortium, a regional agency run by Fall River government with offices in Attleboro and Taunton.
He is on paid leave, according to a report in the Fall River Herald, which quoted city corporate attorney Joseph Macy.
Another report by Channel 12 news in Providence said he has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors and will testify against the mayor.
Camara has been indicted by federal authorities on six charges including extortion conspiracy, conspiracy, and making false statements to federal agents.
The case against Camara is part of a larger one that accuses Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia of several charges involving payments made by marijuana permit applicants.
