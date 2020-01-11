NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Firefighters Saturday had to rescue a 22-year-old man from deep woods after he was involved in a dirt bike accident.
The accident was reported by a friend about 3:20 p.m. a half-mile into the woods in the area of 125 Sheldonville Road.
An ATV-type vehicle from Cumberland's fire department was used to move the victim about 4 p.m. to the main road, where he was taken in a North Attleboro ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital, Providence.
The man suffered shoulder and back injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.