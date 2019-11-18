ATTLEBORO -- An MBTA commuter rail train that broke down at Attleboro station Monday had to be towed to Boston, causing it and other trains to be late during the morning commute.
Justin Thompson, spokesman for Keolis Commuter Services, which operates commuter rail for the MBTA, said train 842 was having trouble with its power. Another train backed up into the station, connected with it, and pulled it to Boston.
The troubled train was scheduled to leave Attleboro at 7:49 a.m., but didn't move out until about 8:15. Trains after it were also late.
Thompson said the train doing the towing was 79 minutes late and others were late between 10 and 40 minutes.
The disabled train was taken to a repair facility, he said.
Thompson said Keolis is in the process up upgrading its engines and reliability has improved by 19 percent since last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.