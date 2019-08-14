ATTLEBORO
Heidi Cabral is not the type to let her wheelchair get in the way of important business, especially when a neighbor needs help.
Last week Cabral, 47, was startled when her elderly neighbor in the Hope Gardens apartment building started pounding on her door.
The neighbor had part of a sandwich stuck in her throat and was choking, Cabral said.
“Her face was completely white. I was terrified,” Cabral said.
Despite her spinal bifida, which keeps her in a wheelchair, she said she pulled the neighbor down onto her lap and performed the Heimlich maneuver.
She said that only got some of the food out, so she banged on the neighbor’s back and the rest popped out.
“I just didn’t think I was ever going to be in that situation,” she said.
Shortly after the incident, Hope Gardens staff and then paramedics arrived.
One of Cabral’s friends, Cheryl Degrafft of Attleboro, said Cabral’s actions are further proof that people are not limited by their disabilities.
“She’s a hero. I’m very proud of her,” Degrafft said. “It shows she can do anything.”
The neighbor could not be reached for comment, but Susie Mathews, property manager at Hope Gardens, said she was impressed.
“It was amazing. She actually did the Heimlich from her wheelchair. She saved her,” Mathews said, adding the neighbor is doing fine now.
