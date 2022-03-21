REHOBOTH — Fire officials say a improperly discarded cigarette started a fire at a home on Tiger Lily Trail over the weekend.
Firefighters were dispatched to the home Saturday morning and quickly put out the fire inside the walls of the deck siding at the rear of the house.
The homeowners called 911 immediately after noticing the smoke, allowing firefighters to prevent further damage, according to the fire department.
The cigarette had been smoldering from the night before, the department said.
Fire officials recommend discarding smoking materials or fireplace ashes in an enclosed metal container.