SEEKONK -- A state hazardous materials response team was called to a Route 6 motel Wednesday night where police and fire officials were on scene for a suspected overdose.
Firefighters and police were called to Mary’s Motor Lodge at 1159 Fall River Ave. (Route 6) about 6:45 p.m. for a medical emergency, fire officials said.
A person who suffered a suspected overdose from fentanyl was taken to a hospital for treatment, Police Chief Dean Isabella said Thursday.
While inside the room, first responders noticed a white powder on a table and were told it was fentanyl, Fire Capt. Adam Dalessio said.
Fentanyl is a dangerous, synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin and can place first responders at risk without respiratory and other protection.
Out of an abundance of caution, Dalessio and Fire Chief Sandra Lowery said the state hazmat response team was called and responded to the motel.
The team has specialized equipment to deal with suspicious substances.
No police or fire officials suffered any reaction, Lowery said
The suspected fentanyl was removed by the hazmat team.
No arrests were reported but the incident remains under investigation.
Charges may result depending on the testing results of the substance, the police chief said.
