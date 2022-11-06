NORTH ATTLEBORO — The school committee will hear from Superintendent John Antonucci Monday night on the response to a reported threat at the middle school last week.
The committee will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. at the Woodcock Administration Building.
Local police are still investigating the Tuesday incident that began when a staff member at the middle school found a threat written on a bathroom wall at the school about 7 a.m.
Students were still being picked up by buses at the time and none were in the school. Out of an abundance of caution, school officials said, classes at the middle school were canceled for the day. No other schools in the district were affected.
In an email addressed to the North Attleboro school community on Friday, Antonucci called the events of last week “challenging.”
“As difficult as these situations are, I have to say that I am extremely proud of how the community responded. The school’s leadership team and faculty and staff handled themselves professionally and exhibited a tremendous sense of care for our student body. Our families were patient and understanding. And our students were calm and resilient,” the superintendent wrote.
He also thanked the police department for its response and urged residents to “please join me in thanking them if you get a chance.”
Middle school Principal Brianne Kelleher sent a letter about school safety to middle school families, Antonucci noted.
In the letter, Kelleher urges parents to talk to their children about their social media use and adds “we also ask that you discuss their role in spreading rumors and passing along information to their peers that may not be true.”
Kelleher also says security cameras have been added to common areas in the building and other security measures have been updated as well.
Also on the agenda for Monday’s meeting are updates on the high school athletic complex, the school district’s new website and app, launched last Monday, and Antonucci’s report on the progress of the district’s application for school building assistance from the state.
There will also be a presentation from assistant Superintendent Catherine Blake on the fiscal year 2024 budget process.
The meeting will be shown on North TV.
