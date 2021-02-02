ATTLEBORO -- A disgraced former city police sergeant who pleaded guilty to federal child pornography charges has been released from prison.
Richard Woodhead, 58, is currently living in a halfway house in Pawtucket under a prison residential re-entry program, according to court records.
It is not clear when he was released. He was an inmate at a federal prison in Elkton, Ohio, when a federal judge denied his bid for early release in November. Woodhead had cited COVID-19 fears.
A veteran with over 30 years on the department, he retired shortly after his arrest in April 2017.
He was sentenced to five years in prison in December 2017 after pleading guilty in U.S. District Court in Providence to attempted receipt of child pornography.
Woodhead admitted placing an online ad called "Perv on Your Daughter" and communicating with an undercover federal agent who was posing as the father of an 8-year-old daughter willing to send him nude photos of the girl.
Woodhead later appealed his conviction, claiming his lawyers were ineffective among other arguments, but a magistrate judge rejected them.
Judge William Smith, who sentenced Woodhead to prison, affirmed his conviction Monday, according to court records.
Woodhead's release from prison to a residential re-entry center was supported by the federal Bureau of Prisons. Federal prisoners are eligible for good time credit. Woodhead’s sentence ends in June, according to the bureau.
After he completes his prison sentence, Woodhead will be on probation for 10 years.
He must obtain mental health and sex offender’s counseling and submit to random searches of his computer and electronics, according to court records.
