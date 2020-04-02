NORTON — A new water main being installed on Pine Street will close the road at times and disrupt water service to homes.
The new main will replace an old, smaller capacity line and is expected to improve water quality, flow and pressure in town, water officials say.
The work is being done from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays and is anticipated to wrap up by mid-July. The project runs from Plain Street to the access road to Well No. 1 near 157 Pine St.
Pine Street will at times be closed to traffic up to Crane Street and open only to emergency vehicles, residents living within the shutdown area and school buses.
Also, the construction may temporarily cause the water to be rusty, which can stain clothes and fixtures, water officials advise. If customers encounter discolored water, run an outside faucet or cold water taps inside for a short period of time until the water clears. Wash loads of dark clothes first. Flushing times will be longer the farther a home is from the road.
KJS Contracting of Palmer is preparing to install the first connection of the new water main to the existing water main.
For that task, the water department will need to shut a section of water main off, and that work is scheduled to start about 10 a.m. Monday, April 6. Water service should be off for about four hours.
“Some residents may experience a change in pressure or water quality issues in this general area of Pine Street, which will be restored in full after the connection is complete and flushing of area,” Water and Sewer Commissioner Steve Bishop said.
Letters have been sent to customers who will temporarily have their water service shut off.
In another matter, water officials anticipate starting the twice annual flushing of the town’s water distribution system soon.
The flushing, along with a new multimillion dollar water treatment plant now operating and new water mains, are expected to go a long way to improve the town’s notoriously dirty water, officials say.
“We continue to bring filtered water further into our water system throughout the town as we remove sediment existing in the water mains replacing it with filtered water,” Bishop said.
The water department is also awaiting water quality lab results for one of its wells. Once the results are received, water from the well will be sent to the new treatment plant. Two other wells are already sending water to the facility for treatment.
Residents and businesses with any questions or concerns about any disturbance in their water are asked to contact the water department at 508-285-0280.
