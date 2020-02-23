ATTLEBORO — How far is 100 feet?
It’s not far enough for some and too far for others — at least as far as the location of marijuana businesses goes.
Two applications pending before the zoning board concerning pot shops are controversial and both are controversial because of that 100-foot distance.
City ordinances require that a building containing a marijuana business be at least 100 feet from a residential zone and 100 feet from a house.
The business must also be in an industrial zone.
Nova Farms LLC has applied for a special permit to build a retail pot shop on Chartier Street in the middle of a neighborhood packed with industrial, commercial and residential uses just off Route 1 in South Attleboro.
The business meets the technical requirement of the ordinance.
However, residential neighbors, led by Joe Drazek of Westminster Street, have been fighting the project for months.
He argues the proposed shop, while it would be located in an industrial zone and 100 feet or more from a residential zone as required, is too close to his neighborhood and would cause major traffic, safety and potentially crime issues.
For Drazek and his neighbors, 100 feet is too close.
Meanwhile, over on the other side of Route 1, Attleboro resident and professional thoroughbred horse trainer Marcus J. Vitali hopes to open a marijuana cultivation business at 132 Dickens St.
The 2,000-square-foot former shoelace factory, which sits on the Pawtucket line, is in an industrial zone, but is only about 60 feet from a home next door at 128 Dickens, and about 75 feet from a residential zone behind it.
And less than 100 feet away on the other side of Dickens is a residential neighborhood in Pawtucket.
So for Vitali, 100 feet is too far away.
Both men tried to make their cases to the zoning board last Thursday at separate public hearings.
Drazek concedes that the technical requirements have been met by Nova Farms, but argues the impact on his neighborhood, which is just across the street from the lot, will be severe, a “nightmare” in fact.
“Although technically it’s in an industrial zone, it’s just not the correct fit for the neighborhood,” he said.
Traffic seemed to be the main concern and Drazek used the example of a pot shop in Fall River where cars are backed up throughout a residential neighborhood during business hours.
He claimed a traffic study performed for Nova Farms is inaccurate.
Another study performed at the request of the zoning board found some flaws in the Nova Farms report, but noted the report was properly done, according to Nova Farms lawyer Ed Casey.
“The only solution to this problem is to not have this facility at all,” Drazek said. “This facility is essentially at the end of my driveway. How would you like that at the end of your driveway?”
The zoning board has the power to put conditions on permits to make pot shops less offensive to neighborhoods, but Drazek argued there were no conditions that can keep traffic out.
The hearing was continued.
Meanwhile, over on Dickens, about a half-mile away, Vitali needs a variance from the board to operate a marijuana cultivation business because his building too close to homes.
The home of biggest concern seems to be a two-family at 128 Dickens right next to his building.
However, Pawtucket city council president Dave Moran told the board that residents in his city, just across the street, need protection too.
He had concerns about traffic, odors and the neighborhood’s “quality of life.”
“I think you’re trying to put a square peg in a round hole,” he said. “Is it a good fit for the neighborhood? I personally don’t think it’s a good fit and I don’t think it’s the right thing to do.”
Casey, who also represents Vitali, argued the board should consider the unique situation in which Vitali finds himself.
His building, which he bought on Feb. 6 for $175,000, and the home next door are both in an industrial zone.
The home shouldn’t be there, but it is.
According to assessor’s records, it was built in 1928 before the city enacted zoning laws creating a mixed use in an industrial zone, something which would not be allowed today.
“He is not responsible for creating this situation,” Casey told the board.
Vitali said he has a deal in place to buy the house at 128 Dickens, but board chairwoman Cathy Merkle said his ownership is irrelevant because it’s only the use of the property that matters.
Vitali needs a special permit from the board for the marijuana business, but decided to seek the variance first.
And that’s another problem.
Merkle said she would like the special permit application submitted to the board as well to ensure that the use proposed, a marijuana cultivation facility, will be the actual use.
That hearing was continued for one month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.