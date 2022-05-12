MANSFIELD — A measure to ban the teaching of “divisive concepts” in the town’s schools won’t be going before town meeting voters next week after the resident who proposed it said he wanted it withdrawn.
At Wednesday’s public review of town meeting articles, Town Manager Kevin Dumas said that Robert O’Connell, who drafted and submitted the measure, told him by email “it is my intention to take whatever steps that are necessary to remove (the article) from consideration.”
Dumas said O’Connell told him he would not be attending Wednesday’s session. The article was ruled out of order by Paul DeRensis, the town’s legal counsel, Dumas said in a statement Thursday. O’Connell, a retired attorney and member of the Mansfield Town Republican Committee, declined to comment when contacted Thursday.
Among the provisions in the three-page proposed article would have been a ban on teaching that “an individual, by virtue of sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, or national origin, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.” It also would have barred teachers from claiming that the United States, Massachusetts or the town of Mansfield were inherently racist or sexist.
A teacher or school administrator violating that ban could have faced discipline and school committee members allowing that violation would have been subject to recall, the article said.
O’Connell submitted a petition with double the required 10 signatures to the town clerk on Feb. 28 in order to place the article amending the town’s bylaws before voters.
The proposal sparked lively debate on the opinion pages of The Sun Chronicle after the paper published a story about it March 17.
Some letters to the editor accused O’Connell of attempting to stifle discussion about uncomfortable subjects in the nation’s history. In reply, O’Connell said nothing in the bylaw would have curbed talking about those topics but would only have forbidden teachers from attempting to indoctrinate students.
While O’Connell did not use the term “critical race theory” in the warrant article, he did mention it on his Facebook page while defending the proposal.
The theory, widely known as “CRT,” is taught mostly at the graduate level and argues racism is embedded in American laws and other institutions. It’s become a byword in conservative media for a variety of classroom lessons that deal with the history of race and slavery in America.
While similar legislation has been proposed and adopted at the state level around the country, the local version would quite likely have been a first at the local level in Massachusetts. The state chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union said it had not heard of a similar article being proposed at town meetings elsewhere.
It came as a surprise to some in Mansfield as well. Scott Cohen, president of the Mansfield Educators Association, the local teachers union, told The Sun Chronicle in March, “I’m aware of nothing like that. It’s not a subject matter I’ve seen in Massachusetts or the curriculums we’ve purchased or we’re required to teach or even discuss.”
O’Connell’s version resembles a “model law” published last year by the Manhattan Institute, a conservative think tank.
Among the concepts prohibited in the local law would have been any that taught:
- The state of Massachusetts or any other state or territory of the United States or the United States is fundamentally racist or sexist.
- An individual, by virtue of sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, or national origin, bears responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same sex or race.
- Any individual should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish or any other form of psychological distress on account of his or her race or sex.
In September, a group of citizens proposed a state ballot question that would have proscribed teaching lessons to any public school student “with the specific intent of making any such students feel personally responsible, at fault or liable, either individually or as a member of a racial or ethnic group, for the actions or omissions of others.”
Attorney General Maura Healey denied the petition on free speech and procedural grounds because its wording was so vague.
According to Thursday’s statement from Dumas’s office, “Article 20 ‘Divisive Concepts’ has been deemed out of order by Town Counsel and no action will be taken.” The statement did not specify the grounds for the ruling. Dumas did not respond Thursday to a request for more information.
In addition, two other articles on the warrant won’t be voted on next week, Dumas’s office said.
Article 19, which set up a provision to recall appointed officials in the same way elected officials can be, was found to “have procedural defects” and won’t be voted on. It had been proposed by a citizen petition.
In addition, the citizen proposing Article 21, a so-called “nip bottle” ban, has asked that it be passed over. The article would have forbidden the sale of small liquor bottles, less than 50 milliliters. Similar bylaws have been proposed in several area communities as litter control measures.
Town meeting will take up the rest of the articles, including the town and school budgets, starting at 7 p.m. Thursday at the high school. Under Mansfield open town meeting, any registered voter may attend, speak and vote at the meeting.