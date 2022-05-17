MANSFIELD — While a controversial proposal intended to ban teaching “divisive concepts” in local schools may not be taken up at Thursday night’s annual town meeting, the budget and several other matters will be voted on.
The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium. Due to the increase in COVID cases, mask wearing is encouraged.
Town officials say a proposal to ban the teaching of “divisive concepts” in schools could still be discussed and voted on despite the petitioner wishing to withdraw it, the town counsel rejecting it and the ACLU opposing it.
Among the provisions in the three-page article proposed by Robert O’Connell, a retired attorney and local Republican, would be a ban on teaching that “an individual, by virtue of sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, or national origin, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.” It also would prohibit teachers from claiming the United States, Massachusetts or Mansfield are inherently racist or sexist.
A teacher or school administrator found in violation could face discipline, and school committee members allowing the violation could be recalled.
Also ruled out of order on procedural grounds was another citizen petition article that would allow voters to recall officials on appointed boards in the same way as elected officials.
Two residents, Julie Jones and Sally Fehavari, have submitted another petition article that would ban the sale of nip bottles in town. The small liquor containers are decried as a source of unsightly litter alongside roads and walkways.
The petition specifically proposes to eliminate the sale of alcoholic beverages in plastic bottles smaller than 50 milliliters by local stores through a town bylaw that would go into effect Jan. 1.
Some residents and town officials point out state legislators are again taking up a proposed expansion of the state bottle bill that would increase deposits from 5 to 10 cents and include nip bottles along with water and other bottles.
Petitioners had countered that there has been a bill before the Legislature to add deposits to nip bottles for five years, but they have since decided to request town meeting not take action on their proposal.
Local liquor store owners are dead set against the ban, contending customers will still buy them but nips out of town and a ban won’t solve the litter problem. They also maintain the small bottles foster moderate alcohol consumption, and warn that if they are banned, stores will lose sales and employees may be laid off.
Besides the roughly $100 million budget for the fiscal year starting July 1, there are several other financial matters on the 22-article meeting warrant, including building and equipment items for the town and schools.
Another petition article involves rezoning Chauncy Street.
Town meeting — the town’s legislative body, is open to all but only registered voters can vote.
More information is available at www.mansfieldma.com.