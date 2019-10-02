ATTLEBORO — The lawyer representing a driver charged in a 2015 road rage incident says he might have to hire a forensic expert because DNA evidence taken from a gun by police did not definitively show it belonged to a co-defendant.
Taunton lawyer Bruce Rich made the comments Wednesday during a hearing in Attleboro District Court where his client, 24-year-old Yomar Romero of Pawtucket, faces assault and weapons charges. He has pleaded innocent.
Assistant District Attorney Henry Sousa III said a report of the DNA evidence in the case revealed it had genetic material from at least two individuals, one of them a male.
Romero was the driver of a car involved in a Oct. 22, 2015 road rage incident in which his passenger pointed a gun at another driver on Interstate 95 South before Romero was stopped in Mansfield by state police near I-495.
Police found a loaded .32 caliber handgun in a rear compartment of his car. Prosecutors contend the gun was within reach of both men.
Rich has disputed that and has argued that all the evidence and the witness’s account point to the passenger as the culprit.
The passenger, Justin Smith, 24, of Providence, pleaded guilty two years ago and was sentenced to jail, according to court records.
The prosecution won a motion last year to obtain a DNA sample from Romero to see if it matched DNA found on the firearm.
