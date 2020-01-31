ATTLEBORO — A doctor at Children’s Hospital in Boston charged with driving drunk with a flat tire on Interstate 95 last weekend was placed on probation Friday.
Dr. David A. Williams, 65, of Dover, admitted in Attleboro District Court that there was sufficient evidence to find him guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol.
The case was continued without a finding with probation for one year, a standard result in a first-offense drunken driving plea.
Williams must also attend a driver alcohol education program and pay $600 in fines and fees. He will lose his driver’s license for 45 days.
Williams was arrested about 7:20 p.m. last Saturday on I-95 North near the Toner Boulevard exit after another motorist called about an erratic driver traveling on the highway with a flat tire that was down to the rim, according to court records.
The motorist said he had been following the car from Rhode Island and stopped when the car stopped near the Toner Boulevard exit.
Williams admitted to drinking in Providence and told state police he was driving to Boston when he was arrested, according to court records.
His breath-alcohol test was 1 1/2 times the legal limit of 0.08 percent for intoxication, according to court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.