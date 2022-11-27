sturdy memorial sign

The sign directs visitors outside Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro.

ATTLEBORO — The Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine has taken disciplinary action against the medical licenses of four doctors, including one who had ties to Sturdy Memorial Hospital.

At its meeting last Thursday in Wakefield, the state board reprimanded the license of Dr. Donald G. Ross after he agreed, in a consent order, that he engaged in disruptive behavior which included sending unsolicited, sexually explicit emails to hospital employees.