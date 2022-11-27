ATTLEBORO — The Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine has taken disciplinary action against the medical licenses of four doctors, including one who had ties to Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
At its meeting last Thursday in Wakefield, the state board reprimanded the license of Dr. Donald G. Ross after he agreed, in a consent order, that he engaged in disruptive behavior which included sending unsolicited, sexually explicit emails to hospital employees.
Ross was licensed to practice medicine in Massachusetts from Nov. 15, 1989 until June 20, 2022, most recently affiliated with Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
“Dr. Ross is not a Sturdy employed physician,” Sturdy hospital spokeswoman Kathi Hague said. “He was a member of a multi-provider pathology group that Sturdy contracted pathology services from. Along with other providers from that group, Dr. Ross provided services for Sturdy for a brief time and on a limited basis.”
In another consent order, the licensing board indefinitely suspended Dr. Camy Huynh’s right to renew after finding that she was negligent and failed to meet the standard of care in her treatment of three patients.
Huynh, an internist, was licensed to practice medicine in the state between June 7, 2006 and Aug. 12, 2019, when she entered into a voluntary agreement with the state board not to practice. She last practiced medicine as a hospitalist at Milford Regional Medical Center.
In another consent order, the board reprimanded the license of Dr. Liam A. Haveran after he agreed that he had admitted to sufficient facts to warrant a guilty finding on a criminal charge of assault and battery on another. The criminal charge was dismissed after Haveran completed one year of administrative probation and an anger management course.
Haveran was first licensed to practice medicine in Massachusetts on July 21, 2004. He practices medicine at Cape Cod Healthcare General, Special Surgery in Hyannis and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital.
The board accepted Dr. Paul E. Glass’s resignation of his license to practice medicine. Glass was first licensed in Massachusetts Oct. 8, 2014. He practiced medicine in a private practice in Lenox until he entered a voluntary agreement Nov. 3 not to practice.
The Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine licenses more than 40,000 physicians, osteopaths and acupuncturists. The board was created in 1894 to protect public health and safety by setting standards for the practice of medicine and ensuring that doctors are appropriately qualified and competent.