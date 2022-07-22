They call it the dog days of summer, but even the dogs can’t stand it.
The brutal heat and humidity continued Friday for the fourth day with authorities predicting bad air quality and pleading for residents to cut water use due to drought conditions.
The National Weather Service in Norton declared a heat advisory through 8 p.m. Sunday with temperatures nearing 100 degrees until Monday. Officially, weather experts are saying this is the fourth day of the heat wave.
The forecast has forced Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville to postpone the Spirit of Massachusetts trot.
Sunday’s scheduled races have been rescheduled to Monday and Monday’s races to Tuesday. Post time for both days is 4 p.m.
All originally planned Spirit Day activities are scheduled to still take place despite the change in scheduling, a Plainridge spokesperson said.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and New England forecasters are predicting air quality that is “unhealthy for sensitive groups” due to elevated levels of ground-level ozone, commonly referred to as “smog.”
“We’re experiencing a significant heatwave, and heat combined with pollution can result in unhealthy air quality anywhere in New England,” EPA New England Regional Administrator David Cash said Friday.
“Elsewhere in the U.S. and Europe, we’re seeing even more dramatic examples of extreme heat and unhealthy conditions from wildfires,” Cash said. “These kinds of extreme heat events are exactly what scientists predicted would happen as we careen into a climate crisis.”
Ground-level ozone forms when volatile organic compounds and oxides of nitrogen interact in the presence of strong sunshine.
Cars, trucks, buses and other large combustion sources emit most of the pollution that creates ozone. Emissions from gasoline stations, print shops, household products such as paints and some cleaners, as well as lawn and garden equipment also add to the ozone formation.
Exposure to elevated ozone levels can cause breathing problems, aggravate asthma and other preexisting lung diseases, and make people more susceptible to respiratory infection.
Federal, state and local officials are urging people to limit any strenuous outdoor activity, especially for sensitive groups, including people with lung disease such as asthma, older adults and children.
Officials also urge residents to reduce household energy usage, such as setting air conditioners to a higher temperature, turning off unnecessary lights, equipment, and appliances.
The region has been under drought conditions since May and was recently elevated to a Level 2 Significant Drought.
That’s declared when rainfall is below normal for two months or more, stream flows are nearing extreme lows and brush fire hazards are increased.
Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux has said the city is experiencing a water supply “crisis” and pleaded for residents to obey water restrictions put in place June 28.
On Friday, the Attleboro Water Department reported a high temperature of 93 degrees with a heat index of 97 when factoring in the humidity.
The department has measured temperatures in three of the last four days. The high was 89 degrees on Thursday but the humidity pushed the heat index to 104.
Brace for more of the same on Saturday with the weather service predicting a high near 96 degrees. The low will be 73 degrees Saturday night.
Sunday is expected to be mostly sunny with high again near 96 with a slight chance of a thunderstorm overnight into Monday morning.
Thundershowers are more likely Monday with a thunderstorm expected to cool things down a bit after 1 p.m.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.