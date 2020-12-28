WRENTHAM -- A dog that bolted from the scene of an accident on Christmas night has been found in the neighboring town of Franklin.
The dog, Mazie, and her owners, a family from Reading, were staying in a Franklin hotel and traveling on Ash Street in Wrentham near the Franklin line when their car and a vehicle driven by an alleged drunk driver collided, according to Police Chief Bill McGrath.
The accident occurred right around midnight, and Mazie took off.
Police posted a message on Facebook to be on the lookout for the wayward pup.
Saturday morning, multiple people began looking for Mazie and, according to McGrath, several people reported spotting her.
A woman from Franklin was out for a walk Saturday with her mother, when the dog started to follow them. The search was over; Mazie found her own rescuer.
Regarding the car crash, McGrath said no one was injured, but the alleged drunk driver was arrested.
