PLAINVILLE -- A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family displaced after their Treasure Island home on Lake Mirimichi was destroyed Thursday by a three-alarm fire.
The 2½-story Colonial home at 12 Treasurer Island Road, owned by Gary and Annmarie Gundlach, was gutted by a fire fueled by three 100-pound propane tanks used for hot water, fire officials said.
Meanwhile, their pet German Shepard that went missing during the blaze returned to the neighborhood Saturday, the couple’s daughter, Katie Gundlach, said in an email Sunday.
The pet, named Zelig, ran away after an oxygen tank on the deck exploded, according to fire officials and Gundlach.
Two neighbors spotted Zelig Saturday and made sure he stayed in the area until her father returned. He is safe and with the family, Gundlach said.
Gundlach, 34, grew up in the house and now lives in Blackstone. Her younger sister Ella, 31, was living with her parents, Zelig and another pet dog Cisco.
No was home when the fire started outside the house about 5 p.m. Thursday. A firefighter suffered a minor injury, according to Fire Chief Richard Ball.
The blaze was accidental and likely caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials, according to the fire chief.
The house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, fueled by the propane that vented from the tanks, Ball said.
Heat from the flames wielded the valves on the tanks open so firefighters could not shut them off.
Firefighters from Plainville and surrounding towns kept the fire from spreading to a house about 20 feet away and to the rest of the neighborhood on the dead-end road, Ball said.
The money raised from the GoFundMe page will go towards any temporary housing, clothing, food and other necessities associated with her family “getting through this extremely difficult time and back on their feet,” Katie Gundlach said.
The fundraiser was started Saturday and raised nearly $4,000 from over 40 donors as of Sunday morning.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.