PLAINVILLE -- A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family displaced after their Treasure Island home on Lake Mirimichi was destroyed Thursday by a three-alarm fire.

The 2½-story Colonial home at 12 Treasurer Island Road, owned by Gary and Annmarie Gundlach, was gutted by a fire fueled by three 100-pound propane tanks used for hot water, fire officials said.

