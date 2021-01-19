ATTLEBORO — Kanoh didn’t really know what was going on.
Things were out sync.
A bunch of strangers were milling about in the driveway of his foster parents' home on Kerry Drive in South Attleboro and it was clearly agitating him on a chilly, but sunny Tuesday afternoon in mid-January.
To make matters worse, the strangers all had masks on, which aroused suspicion, and they came holding things he was not accustomed to seeing -- cameras and notepads.
Kanoh growled and jumped and pulled at his leash, but his foster parents, Joeana and David Donahue, reassured him that all was well.
It was bewildering for the 6-year-old bluenose pit bull who had been temporarily adopted by the Donahues for the past seven months.
But it was all part of a surprise for the pooch, who had been without his dad, Master Sgt. Hector Rivera Prudencio, for more than three dog years.
Rivera, as his name appeared on his uniform, is 33 and a member of the U.S. Air Force Reserve.
He was serving his country in Kuwait for all those months but had reached the end of his deployment and come home.
That secret was kept from Kanoh because the Donahues wanted to catch the joyful reunion with photos and video with help from a coterie of local news people.
And the surprise didn’t disappoint.
When Kanoh’s dad came around the corner of the house into the backyard, a happier pooch and a happier dog dad could not have imagined.
There were hugs and kisses all around.
“I’m finally home,” Rivera said as Kanoh licked and jumped and rolled over with joy for a tummy rub.
And Rivera was grateful his Kanoh had such a good home while he was away guarding the land he loves.
“I couldn’t have done it without you,” he told the Donahues, who are volunteers in the Dogs on Deployment program. “Words can’t express how grateful I am.”
The program matches military personnel with foster parents for their dogs while they are away serving their country, David Donahue said.
It's something he and his wife were very happy to do to "support their service."
Rivera said it was hard to leave Kanoh with what to him were strangers. Kanoh had known only Rivera since the eighth week of his life.
“I was all teary-eyed when I dropped him off,” he said.
But the drop-off wasn’t cold turkey.
Kanoh spent some weekends with the Donahues to get accustomed to them and the new surroundings.
And Rivera left seven T-shirts that smelled like him to comfort Kanoh during his absence.
One T-shirt for each month gone.
The choice of the Donahues was especially good because Joeana is a dog trainer and walker who runs a business called Paws on You.
She said she even taught Kanoh a new trick or two during his deployment to South Attleboro.
One was how to shut the door when she came into the house loaded with groceries.
Kanoh was used to learning tricks though.
Rivera, a 13-year veteran of the Air Force Reserve, has taught him many, including how leap into the air and catch a ball, to sit on command, to fetch and even to bark.
And when Rivera says “bang-bang,” Kanoh plops down and plays dead, still as stone.
All were demonstrated as the dog and his dad renewed their loving bond.
Rivera is from Holbrook and he was accompanied to Attleboro by his girlfriend, Nicole Antonelli, 30, from Salem, N.H.
He was stationed at Ali Al Salem Air Base near the border with Iraq during his deployment.
His job involved logistics; specifically, he was in charge of chemical warfare gear.
Rivera's home base in America is Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee.
In his civilian life he works in IT for Dunkin Brands at its headquarters in Canton.
So now it’s the Donahues turn to miss Kanoh, who helped keep Joeana warm at night.
“I’m going to miss my cuddle bug,” she said. “He’s family. But I’m prepared for it.”
