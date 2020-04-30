NORFOLK -- A dog was saved from a house fire Thursday afternoon on North Street which displaced a family of three.
The fire was reported about 1:40 p.m. at 42 North St., a large 2 1/2-story house with an attached two-story, two-bay garage.
The home is about 100 yards from the street.
The fire was declared knocked down about 40 minutes later.
No injuries were immediately reported.
When firefighters arrived, they had to call the local department of public works because the hydrant in front of the house did not work.
Tanker trucks from surrounding communities were called to assist local firefighters with water supply.
The public works department eventually got the hydrant to work.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and the state Fire Marshal's office was called to assist.
The Red Cross was notified to assist the family.
Assisting local firefighters were crews from Foxboro, Plainville, Wrentham, Franklin and Millis.
