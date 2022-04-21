PLAINVILLE -- Around 300 residents were treated to a top-flight dog show Wednesday as part of a series of special programs being offered by the Plainville Public Library during this school vacation week.
The audience-heavy-participation show was held Wednesday afternoon at Telford Park on South Street downtown.
Mike Piazza and his Flying High Dogs from the Boston area presented highly athletic border collies doing tricks, including catching Frisbees.
Billed as the top dog entertainment act in the country, Piazza is a multiple world finalist and world record holder in the sport of K-9 Frisbee and the current No. 1 Professional K-9 Frisbee performer in the world, his website says.
Piazza has over 20 years of experience performing more than 150 shows each year, including for the NFL, NBA, Minor League Baseball, ESPN, Animal Planet, NESN, college halftime sporting events, camps, schools, fairs, festivals and TV commercials.
It was the first time the library has hosted the event, which was sponsored by the Friends of the Plainville Public Library, working with the Plainville Park and Recreation Department, Library Director Melissa Campbell said.
The library continues with a dog theme at 2 p.m. Friday when it will be showing a family film about a large colored dog in the community meeting room in town hall across from the library.
For more information on library programs, visit www.plainvillepubliclibrary.org or call 508-695-1784.