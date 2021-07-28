SEEKONK -- Domestic assault charges against Fire Chief David Rave were dismissed Wednesday in Warwick District Court.
The case against Rave, 53, of Cranston, was dropped at the request of the prosecution, according to court records.
When Rave was arraigned earlier this month, the alleged victim asked the court to lift an order preventing Rave from having contact with her.
The judge at that time denied the request because the case had been recently filed, WPRI television reported.
Rave was arrested June 18 at his home by Cranston police after they were called there by a woman who claimed Rave came home and struck her, according to a police report.
He was charged with two misdemeanor charges of domestic simple assault and disorderly conduct and was placed on administrative leave from his job.
Rave was free on personal recognizance.
The case was scheduled for a pretrial conference Wednesday.
His lawyer, Christopher Maselli of Providence, said the case is now closed and the no-contact order has been lifted.
“It's unfortunate it happened. We all deal with stresses in life. He’s glad to put this behind him,” Maselli said.
The lawyer described Rave as “very dedicated to fire services” with a great deal of experience in the profession.
Rave could not be reached for comment.
