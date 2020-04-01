ATTLEBORO — A 22-year-old repeat domestic violence defendant was found to be a danger and ordered held without bail following a hearing Tuesday in Attleboro District Court, officials said.
Jeremy Logan was already on probation for another domestic violence-related conviction from the court and two other cases out of Wrentham District Court, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.
Logan was arrested by Attleboro police Sunday night after they received a 911 call from a neighbor about 9:45 p.m.
The victim, who was visibly upset and shaking, told police she and Logan, who is her boyfriend, got into an argument about where to order takeout food, the office said.
She tried to retreat from the argument, but Logan allegedly pushed her, began strangling her and struck her in the back, the office said, adding responding officers noted redness and swelling along the victim’s back.
Logan was arraigned Monday on a charge of assault and battery on a family or household member, at which point prosecutors requested he be held overnight for a dangerousness hearing. That hearing Tuesday was held by telephone because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The defendant clearly does not belong out on the street,” Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III said. “He is on probation for the same conduct, not only in Attleboro, but on two other cases in another court. He can’t control himself.”
Tuesday’s hearing was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Natasha Acevedo and the ruling to find the defendant dangerous was issued by Judge Daniel O’Shea.
The defendant will now be held without bail for up to 120 days.
