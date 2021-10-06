PLAINVILLE — Start your Christmas shopping early, retail experts say. But you’ll also have a chance to start your Christmas giving early.
On Saturday, Christmas Is For Kids, the annual gift drive by the Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, will be running a one-day toy collection from 9 a.m. to noon at Portia Planning and Wealth Management, 30 Man Mar Drive, Plainville. That’s the offices of Kelly Fox, the veteran coordinator of the holiday effort.
“My office is proud to participate in the Ameriprise National Day of Service. We will host a drop and drive new toy collection to help support The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children’s Christmas Is For Kids initiative,” Fox said in a recent email.
Christmas Is For Kids is an all-volunteer program that provides gifts for children in the communities of Attleboro, North Attleboro, Plainville, Norton, Seekonk, and Rehoboth.
“Thanks to the generosity of our donors in the community, Christmas Is For Kids has been able to provide basic clothing needs as well as fulfill some special wishes for thousands of children since 1983,” Fox says.
The organization matches families who apply with donors in the run-up to the holidays. Parents or guardians can apply for the program at www.councilforchildren.org. Donors will be able to call starting Nov. 21 to be matched with children on the list. Phone numbers will be announced soon.
A small crew is already cleaning and preparing the toy collection center at the former Attleboro High School on County Street in Attleboro, which is still serving as headquarters for this year.
“As you may know, Christmas Is For Kids holds a special place for me,’ Fox said. “I have had the privilege to chair the program since 2006 and my family has volunteered with the program since 1993. I am sure that we will see an increased need this year due to higher unemployment.”
The one-day drop off in her office parking lot will be run with COVID protocols in mind, Donors are asked to have the donation in the trunks of their cars, pop them open and volunteers will remove the items. Donors are asked not to get out of their vehicles.
