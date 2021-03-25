ATTLEBORO — An online fundraising effort to help injured Bishop Feehan High hockey player A.J. Quetta is nearing the $1 million mark.
The GoFundMe page set up for Quetta and his family was launched by one of his sisters in January, soon after the senior forward suffered a spinal cord injury in a game in Springfield.
As of Thursday night, the fund stood at $996,738, representing contributions from more than 13,300 donors.
Quetta, 18, underwent surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital Jan. 27, the day after the accident. and since mid-February has been undergoing treatment and therapy at Shepherd Rehabilitation Center in Atlanta, a facility that specializes in spinal cord injuries.
The family has not released any updates on the North Providence resident’s condition since late last month.
In a video released shortly after he was transferred, Quetta told friends, “I don’t have words to describe how awesome you people are” The video has been viewed more than 118,000 times.
The donations page has not been the only source of contributions. As news of Quetta’s needs have spread, contributions have poured in from around the state and region.
Various groups and individuals have already stepped up to help Quetta’s family pay for his medical care and what family and friends say will be a long period of rehabilitation. They include the Boston Bruins Foundation and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft along with other teams and sports organizations.
A recent hockey tournament in Walpole raised $25,000. The Bishop Feehan High School girls’ soccer team banded together to sell bracelets, raising nearly $32,000. And on May 17, Brook Meadow Country Club and the Cape Club in Sharon will host the AJ’s Army Golf Tournament, featuring Patriots defensive back Patrick Chung, Bruins legend Ray Bourque, Miracle on Ice Captain Mike Eruzione, Red Sox Alum Curt Schilling, and more. Details are on the AJsArmy website, AJsArmy.com.
