ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Arts Museum’s annual Benefit Art Auction is set to return this fall for its 32nd year.
This will make the second year in a row that the museum has been able to hold a live auction after the event was pushed to online during the pandemic.
Though the event will not kick off until later this year, preparations are already underway. Starting Tuesday, the museum will begin collecting donations of items to auction.
Donations will be accepted through Sept. 9.
In addition to “on-the-wall art,” as Mim Fawcett, the museum director, described it, donated items can include objects such as furniture and vases, and even some specialty items such as art-making workshops, tickets to another museum or cultural performance, and gift certificates.
Both artists and curators are invited to donate to the auction, which accepts up to two items per donor. And while the majority of donors are from New England, many are from elsewhere, Fawcett said.
“We do have work from all over the country,” including in past years New York, California and Louisiana, to name a few, she said.
More than 200 items have been donated each year for the past 10 years or so, Fawcett said.
About 50 items are made available at the live auction event, while the rest are auctioned online.
The online auction will open Oct. 19 and remain open until one day after the live auction.
Also starting Oct. 19, all items from the auction will be on exhibit at the museum at 86 Park St., providing the opportunity to seek the works in person before the live event.
Tickets are already on sale for that event, which will take place Nov. 4.
Doors open at 5 p.m., giving the audience time to settle in and enjoy a buffet and refreshments.
The main event of the night is, of course, the auction, which starts at 7 p.m.
“There’s this really fun element of show,” Fawcett said about the live auction.
Part of what makes that true are the special surprises that take place during the night, most notably the one mystery item auctioned off each year.
“No one’s ever been disappointed,” by that item, Fawcett said.
Tickets to the event are $35 for museum members and $45 for non-members — unless you are one of the 200 or so artists or collectors who choose to donate to the auction, in which case tickets are free.
Free tickets are just one of the perks available to donors.
They also receive a one-year membership to the museum and, if they are an artist, the chance to have their work promoted through the auction.
“Their name is out there, their product is out there,” Fawcett said.
She added, “The artists also have an opportunity to see what this art market is doing … what’s selling, what caught the excitement of bidders.”
And, of course, the museum benefits.
Proceeds from the auction support just about everything the museum does, Fawcett said, including holding eight to 10 exhibitions per year, putting on cultural programs and running the museum school.
In addition, proceeds from fundraisers such as this one allow the museum to continue offering free admission, continuing their mission of “Arts for Everyone.”
To donate an item to the museum’s auction or to purchase tickets to the live event, go to attleboroartsmuseum.org. Tickets can also be purchased in-person at the museum or via phone by calling 508-222-2644.
Have an interesting bit of news you’d like to see mentioned in the Along the Way column? Email it to Natasha Connolly at news@thesunchronicle.com.