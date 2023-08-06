Attleboro Arts Museum 31st annual auction

The audience at the Attleboro Arts Museum’s 31st annual Benefit Art Auction, which took place last year. It was the first year the museum was able to hold an in-person event again after the auction was kept online during the COVID-19 pandemic.

 Silvana Della Camera / Stony Brook Camera Club

ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Arts Museum’s annual Benefit Art Auction is set to return this fall for its 32nd year.

This will make the second year in a row that the museum has been able to hold a live auction after the event was pushed to online during the pandemic.

Have an interesting bit of news you’d like to see mentioned in the Along the Way column? Email it to Natasha Connolly at news@thesunchronicle.com.