NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Plans for this year's North Attleboro Firefighters Kids Day have been announced, with a call for donations to help put on the event.
The 43th annual fundraising carnival will be held Thursday, July 20 to Sunday, July 23, at the North Attleboro Middle School on Landry Avenue.
The four-day event, which has no admission charge, will feature most of the same activities as previous years, including food, music, carnival rides, a fire truck parade, fireworks, and other family-friendly activities.
The North Attleboro Firefighters Kids Association is a non-profit organization started in 1980, with a mission to raise funds to donate to the community to help those in need.
The main source of income is Kids Day, held in July each year.
Last year the event returned following a year off due to the pandemic and had its best year since it started, organizers say.
For more information, visit the Kids Day website, www.nakidsday.com, and its Facebook page, @nakidsday.
Donations can be mailed to: North Attleboro Firefighters Kids Day Association, P.O. BOX 3215, Attn. Fireworks, North Attleboro, MA 02761.
Donations can also be made via credit or debit card through the website as well as Venmo: @nakidsday.
All entertainment on the stage is paid for through a corporate sponsor program. A business that makes a donation will have a sign on the main stage during the event.