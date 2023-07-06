Kids Day Friday
Kids spin around on the Hurricane ride at a previous North Attleboro Firefighters Kids Day.

 MARK STOCKWELL / THE SUN CHRONICLE

NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Plans for this year's North Attleboro Firefighters Kids Day have been announced, with a call for donations to help put on the event.

The 43th annual fundraising carnival will be held Thursday, July 20 to Sunday, July 23, at the North Attleboro Middle School on Landry Avenue.