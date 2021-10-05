The American Red Cross of Massachusetts is experiencing an emergency blood and platelet shortage, and area residents are urged to donate at upcoming drives.
A sharp drop in blood donors has contributed to the lowest post-summer blood inventory level in six years, and hospital demand continues to outpace donations, Red Cross officials said.
Despite the dire warning, Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro said Tuesday that it gets its blood from the Rhode Island Blood Center and reports its supply is stable.
The Red Cross said an additional 10,000 blood products must be collected each week over the next month for its blood supply to recover and meet hospital and patient needs, including for lifesaving transfusions.
“Blood donor turnout has reached the lowest levels of the year as many delayed giving amid a return to the workplace and in-person learning, as well as a recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the country due to the delta variant,” Red Cross officials said. “As cases spiked in August, blood donor participation decreased about 10%. Blood product distributions to hospitals have remained strong, significantly outpacing blood donations in recent weeks.”
The donor shortage has been compounded by blood drives being cancelled due to the pandemic.
Also, organ transplants and elective surgeries have been rising as patients had postponed those operations during the height of the pandemic, further depleting the nation’s blood inventory.
“Fall is typically a time when the blood supply rebounds as donors are more available to give than during the busy summer months, but this year has presented a unique and serious challenge,” said Dr. Pampee Young, chief medical officer for the Red Cross. “While it’s clear the pandemic continues to weigh heavily on our minds, the Red Cross asks the public to remember donating blood and platelets is essential to the many patients that rely on lifesaving transfusions every day.”
Donors of all blood types — especially type O — and platelet donors are urged to make an appointment to give to help meet the needs of patients this fall.
The national Red Cross blood inventory is the lowest it’s been at this time of year since 2015, with less than a day’s supply of certain blood types in recent weeks. The supply of types O positive and O negative blood — the most needed blood types by hospitals — dropped to less than a half-day supply at times over the last month, and well below the ideal five-day supply.
As an incentive, those who donate in October will receive a link by email to claim a free Zaxby’s Signature Sandwich reward or get a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.
Donor appointments can be made with the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
The following Red Cross blood drives are being held in the area:
Franklin — Thursday, Oct. 7, 1 to 6 p.m., Franklin Elks, 1077 Pond St.
Foxboro — Friday, Oct. 8, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Foxboro Police Department, 8 Chestnut St.
Attleboro — Thursday, Oct. 14, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., American Legion Post 312, 437 Newport Ave. (Route 123), South Attleboro.
